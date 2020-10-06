New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Due to the ongoing work of Delhi Jal Board, vehicular movement from Ashram Chowk towards Bhogal on Mathura Road will be affected for three days starting from Tuesday night, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Taking to Twitter, they alerted commuters about the necessary traffic diversion which will be in effect from October 6 to October 8.

Also Read | Kerala Journalist in UP Police Custody: Scribes Body Moves Supreme Court Against ‘Illegal Detention’ of Siddique Kappan Near Hathras.

According to them, due to ongoing work of the Delhi Jal Board, traffic will not be allowed from Ashram Chowk towards Bhogal on Mathura Road from 10 pm to 6.30 am.

Besides, commercial vehicles and buses will be diverted from CRRI onto the Modi Mill flyover. They will take a U turn from below Kalkaji flyover, take the Capt Gaur Marg, Ring Road to cross the Ashram flyover.

Also Read | Earthquake in Palghar, 3.5 Magnitude Tremors Reported in Region North of Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)