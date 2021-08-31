Vendor attacks woman civic official during anti-encroachment drive in Thane. (Photo/ANI)

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): An assistant municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation suffered severe injuries on Monday evening after she was allegedly attacked by a vegetable vendor while she was overseeing the removal of hawkers.

A woman civic official in Maharashtra's Thane was injured in the alleged knife attack by a hawker during an anti-encroachment drive.

"A vegetable vendor attacked Kalpita Pimple, an assistant municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation with a knife during an anti-encroachment drive. She suffered severe cuts on two of her fingers," police said.

"Her bodyguard was also injured," it added.

According to Police, an FIR has been registered in the matter, and the accused has been arrested. (ANI)

