New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to launch a campaign, 'Jagran Abhiyan,' for the liberation of temples from the government's control, its national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said.

"Decontrol of the temple is the need of the hour. VHP has been raising this demand for the last several decades...When no mosque, madrasa, mazaar, or church is under their (government's) control, then why is this discrimination against temples only? There is a deep anger in the society about all this. So, VHP decided to start a campaign, a Jagran Abhiyan for the liberation of these temples," VHP National Spokesperson Bansal told ANI.

"Our organisation's General Secretary is going to hold a press conference in the evening, telling about what its format will be and how it will be done," he added.

He said recently, VHP office bearers had also met with Chief Ministers of a few states and leaders of different political parties to seek their help in this regard.

"Recently we also connected with around 380 MPs during the winter session and sought their help as well," he added.

Earlier, VHP, in its 'Saansad Sampark Abhiyan,' met more than 350 MPs and discussed various key issues, including the liberation of temples, the Waqf Amendment Bill and the liberation of temples.

"Vishva Hindu Parishad has so far contacted more than 350 MPs in its annual Saansad Sampark Abhiyan run during the winter session of Parliament and discussed three different topics related to Hindu society. The Secretary General of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Lal Bagra said that during this campaign, Karyakartas from different states, languages and sects from across the country discussed with the Hon'ble MPs the topics of the liberation of temples from government control, the Waqf Amendment Bill and extending the privileges given to minorities under Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution to the Hindu society as well," a post by VHP on X reads.

The campaign was organised from December 2 to 20 during the recently concluded winter session of the parliament.

"In its first phase from 2 to 6 December, Karyakartas from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra contacted a total of 114 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs," the post further reads.

"In the second phase from 9 to 13 December, Karyakartas from Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu Kashmir contacted a total of 139 MPs of these states," it added.

The third and final phase of the campaign began on December 16, when office bearers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur and Nagaland reached out to different parliamentarians in the national capital. (ANI)

