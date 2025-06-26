New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, on Thursday, launched a 'Vendor Registration Application' developed by the Indian Army in collaboration with Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N).

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) said, "Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, #VCOAS today launched a 'Vendor Registration Application' developed by Indian Army in collaboration with #BISAG-N. It offers a secure & digitised solution for Army Purchase Organisation Vendors for their registration process."

"By Leveraging Blockchain technology, the portal revolutionises the vendor registration process by replacing the traditional time consuming manual procedures involving multiple layers of physical verification, paperworks and follow ups with a fully online automated platform. The application offers a new era of transparency and simplifies ease of doing business with minimal human intervention," it added.

As per a note shared in the X post, the app has been built as an interface between vendors and the Army Purchase Organisation in alignment with the Indian Army's Year of Transformation.

"Welcome to a new era of transparency and efficiency across Army Purchase Organisation. Today, we are proud to introduce the Vendor Registration Application. Developed in collaboration between Directorate General of Supplies and Transport and BISAG-N. In alignment with the Year of Transformation, the application leverages the power of blockchain to revolutionise the interface between vendors and Army Purchase Organisation," the note by ADGPI read.

According to the note, it was emphasised that this innovative platform ensures that every interaction is secure, transparent, immutable and provenance-ready.

"With a user-friendly interface, vendors can easily apply online and track their application status in real time, alongwith the capability to submit redressals and rectify any observations concurrently while obtaining insight into upcoming tenders," it said.

"No more lengthy paperwork or bureaucratic delays. Alongside simplifying the registration process, the site also emboldens the scrutiny process through API based verifications from Single Sources of Truth across various domains like FSSAI, GST, Global Standards 1, Trademark Auth and ULIP providing accurate and updated information," the note read.

This step was taken to foster a diverse vendor ecosystem and encourage small businesses into the supply chain.

"We aim to foster a diverse vendor ecosystem and incubate increased participation in ration contracts of the entire Indian Army. This platform opens the doors for small businesses and innovative startups in building a robust and more resilient digital supply chain across the Army Service Corps. The application is not just a tool but a commitment to transparency and accountability thus, upholding ASC Corps Credo, "Seva Asmakam Dharma" and streamline system, processes and functions as per COAS pillars of transformation," the ADGPI note said. (ANI)

