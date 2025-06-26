Mumbai, June 26: India refused to sign the joint statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Qingdao on Thursday, June 26, objecting to efforts by China and Pakistan to dilute references to terrorism, particularly the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

In his address at SCO, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a strong stand, opposing the exclusion of the Pahalgam attack from the draft communiqué, even as it mentioned the Jaffar Express blast in Pakistan and hinted at unrest in Balochistan, a move seen as a subtle swipe at India. “There cannot be double standards on terrorism. SCO must stand united against terror, without exception,” Singh said, according to government sources. SCO Summit 2025: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Slams Pakistan at SCO China Meeting, Says ‘Those Who Sponsor Terror Must Bear Consequences, No Place for Double Standards’.

Due to Singh’s objections, no joint statement was issued at the conclusion of the SCO meeting, marking a rare instance of discord within the regional bloc. The Defence Minister's firm position comes amid growing concerns over selective condemnation of terror incidents by SCO members, especially when key member states such as China and Pakistan push national narratives.

Bringing to attention what he called a "dastardly" attack, Singh said, "On April 22, 2025, the terror group 'The Resistance Front' carried out a dastardly and heinous attack on innocent tourists at Pahalgam in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. 26 innocent civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed". India has consistently denied allegations of involvement in Balochistan, dismissing them as baseless attempts by Islamabad to deflect global scrutiny from its own record of supporting terror. India Distances Itself From SCO Statement on Iran-Israel Conflict; Urges Dialogue, Diplomacy for De-Escalation.

The SCO, founded in 2001, currently includes 10 member states, India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The defence ministers’ meeting was convened to discuss regional security, but Singh’s firm stance has underscored the bloc’s internal divisions over a unified approach to terrorism.

