Udhampur, June 26: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, according to the security officials. According to the official, the joint operation, launched under the name "Operation Bihali," is currently in progress. The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army said, "Op BIHALI. Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police in the Bihali area of Basantgarh. Kishtwar Encounter: Army Jawan Killed, 2 Injured in Ongoing Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Contact has been established with #terrorists. The operation is currently in progress. Officials confirmed that contact was established with the terrorists, and the gunfight began shortly afterwards. "The encounter started early in the morning, and the operation is going on," said Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu Zone, while speaking to the mediapersons about the ongoing operation in Basantgarh. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Srinagar District.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Security forces conducted a joint mock drill at the Baltal base camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal in preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to start on July 3. The exercise was conducted under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal. The exercise saw coordinated participation from multiple agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 49 Battalion CRPF, the Indian Army, Health Department, and Fire and Emergency Services.

