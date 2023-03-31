Leh/Jammu, March 31 (PTI) Police on Friday apprehended four children after slapping an FIR against them for allegedly beating a boy in the Leh district of Ladakh after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Ladakh Police is deeply concerned about a video showing a group of children assaulting a helpless boy that has surfaced online, police officials said, adding that taking cognisance, Leh police station has registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law.

"We can confirm that all the children involved in this incident have been apprehended and an investigation has been initiated under the law", a police officer said. Police strongly condemn any act of violence, especially involving children.

"We urge everyone to exercise restraint and not to spread this video further, as it may cause unnecessary harm to the victim and the children involved", the officer said.

