Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 14 (ANI): BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama visited the residence of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who died in the AI-171 plane crash on Thursday. He said that Rupani's last rites will be performed in Rajkot.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, "His (Vijay Rupani's) last rites will be performed in Rajkot. The date is subject to the result of the DNA test."

The late Vijay Rupani's son, Rushab Rupani, arrived at his father's residence in Gandhinagar on Saturday.

Meanwhile, markets in Rajkot remained closed for half a day on Saturday as a mark of respect to the former Gujarat Chief Minister.

A resident, Navneet, paying homage to Vijay Rupani, stated that Rajkot will never forget him. He admired the BJP leader for bringing and completing several developmental projects in the city.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is such an accident that the people of Rajkot will never forget. Vijay Rupani loved Rajkot immensely, always meeting the people and bonding with them. He worked closely with his office and the government to provide essential facilities, like the Rajkot Airport, hospitals, overbridges, and water resources. His love for Rajkot led to these developments, ensuring Rajkot always cherishes him. Rajkot will never forget him..."

Vijay Rupani was one of the 241 passengers who lost their lives in the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171, a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, on Thursday.

Vijay Rupani was a two-time Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021. Rupani was also appointed as the BJP's person in charge of Punjab.

On Thursday, the Al-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport. The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.

Indian Medical Association's Gujarat President Mehul Shah said that four medical students and a doctor's wife died after the flight AI-171 crashed into the BJ Medical College. (ANI)

