New Delhi, June 14: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the NEET UG 2025 results today, bringing relief and closure to over 22.7 lakh medical aspirants. The much-awaited results are now available on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2025 exam, held on May 4, is the gateway to undergraduate courses in MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other allied medical fields across India. The exam was conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm across 5,453 centres in 557 cities, including 14 locations abroad. UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2025 Date: UPSC CSE Prelims Results Soon on upsc.gov.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

Candidates can check their NEET UG 2025 results by following these steps:

How To Check NEET UG 2025 Result

Visit neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’ link

Enter your application number, date of birth, and security PIN

Click ‘Submit’

View and download your scorecard for future reference

The scorecard includes total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and qualifying status.

Students can also access their results via:

nta.ac.in

UMANG App

exams.nta.ac.in

DigiLocker (for digital scorecards)

Alongside the results, NTA has released a press note with cut-off scores and names of all-India toppers. The final answer key, revised after reviewing objections to the provisional key, has also been published. Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Declared: KSEAB 10th Supplementary Results Out At karresults.nic.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

Students are advised to rely only on official platforms for further updates regarding counselling and admissions at central and state levels.

