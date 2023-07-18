Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Condolences poured in on Tuesday from political leaders after the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress veteran Oommen Chandy who passed away in Bengaluru today.

In a Facebook post, Chandy's son announced his father's demise, stating, "Appa has passed away." The 79-year-old leader had been undergoing treatment at a health facility in Bengaluru.

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge remembered Omen Chandy as a leader who stood tall as a leader of the masses, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he was one of the Chief Ministers responsible for placing Kerala at the top of the Human Development Index.

"My humble tribute to the stalwart Oommen Chandy, Former Kerala Chief Minister and a staunch Congress man who stood tall as a leader of the masses. His unwavering commitment and visionary leadership left an indelible mark on Kerala's progress and the nation's political landscape. He will be remembered for his dedication and service to the people. Heartfelt condolences to the family and supporters," Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Deepest condolences to the family of Shri. Oommen Chandy. He was a pillar of the Congress party, a leader who dedicated his life to service and was deeply committed to the values we are fighting for today. We will all remember him with great respect and miss his wise counsel."

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said, "The news of Oommen Chandy's death, who was very dear to me, was shocking. Oommen Chandy was also one of the Chief Ministers responsible for placing the state of Kerala at the top of Human Development Index. He was the chief minister of Kerala state twice."

"He served as the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2004 to 2006 and from 2011 to 2016. As General Secretary of AICC, Governor, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly, he continuously strived to protect the aspirations and values ​​of the Constitution and effectively carried forward the legacy of struggle politics," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also expressed grief over the development and said, "Saddened to hear about the passing of Sh. Oomen Chandy, former CM of Kerala. Heartfelt condolences to his family and his colleagues. May his soul rest in peace."

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran recalled Oommen Chandy as a leader who "touched the lives of countless individuals".

"The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of 'love' finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy,” Sudhakaran tweeted.

Reacting to his demise Kerala Congress tweeted, "We mourn the loss of former Kerala CM and Congress stalwart Shri Oommen Chandy. He was a champion of development, democracy and secularism."

The official Congress Twitter handle posted, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former Kerala CM and esteemed Congress leader, Oommen Chandy. A stalwart in politics, his contributions to Kerala's progress and development will always be remembered. A true statesman, he leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N K Premachandran condoled the demise of the veteran leader and said that the latter was "always with the people, for the people and among the people."

"The basic concept of Oommen Chandy in his public activities and public activities is to help the poor and marginalized sections of society. He was always with the people, for the people and among the people. As the CM of Kerala, he did innovative works in the field of development. It is a big loss - not only for Kerala or Congress but entire humanity," Premachandran said.

Remembering the time when he and Chandy came to politics, Kerala chief minster Pinarayi Vijayan said that the former was a “capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people's lives”.

"We were elected to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. It was at the same stage that we came to the political fore through student life. We led public life at the same time and it is extremely difficult to bid him farewell. Oommen Chandy was a capable administrator and a person who was closely involved in people's lives," Vijayan said. (ANI)

