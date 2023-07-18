Mumbai, July 18: A leopard has been spotted moving on the sets of a studio at the Film City in Mumbai and a partially eaten carcass of a dog has also been found, creating panic among workers and staff around, a Maharashtra forest department official said.

After the incident on Sunday night came to light, multiple teams of officials visited the site and evaluated the situation, said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), who is also an honorary wildlife warden with the state forest department. J-K: Leopard Injures 12 People in Anantnag.

A video of the leopard roaming on the sets in Film City in suburban Goregaon has surfaced on social media. Workers and other staff of the sets panicked due to the attack on the dog, Sharma said. The sprawling Film City, a tourist attraction, is located on the boundary of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is home to leopards, and also abuts the Aarey Milk Colony, a forest area within Mumbai.

Leopard Caught on Camera at Goregaon Film City

Leopard enters the serial set at Film City,mumbai Shooting for the serial Ajooni was underway at Film City in the morning, when a leopard entered the set and attacked the dog.More than 200 people were present on the set #Leopard #filmcity #mumbai pic.twitter.com/yyDJsolcfK — Preeti Sompura (@sompura_preeti) July 17, 2023

"We will be regularly patrolling the premises. As of now the situation is under control. However, since leopards share common spaces with humans it is important to be alert and aware and follow necessary advisory and instructions from the forest department," said Sharma. He said the leopard that entered the Film City sets appeared to be in search of an easy prey. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Attacks Brothers, Beaten to Death by Villagers in Bijnor.

"Dogs are easy to hunt as compared to wild prey. Also, due to increase in the cover of grass and shrubs wild prey species are comparatively difficult to kill," said Sharma. The forest department along with wildlife volunteers will install camera traps to track the movement of big cats, he said.

"People should walk in groups, must not venture alone in the dark near forested patches, use a torch while walking with mobile radio on so that if there is a wild animal around, it moves away as it's their natural instinct to avoid any conflict," Sharma said.