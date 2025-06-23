New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Counting of votes has begun in the high-stakes assembly by-elections in five constituencies across Nilambur seat in Kerala, Ludhiana West seat in Punjab, Kaliganj seat in West Bengal, and Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat.

The results of each constituency will be declared today as the counting started at 8 AM.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, June 23: Hardeep Singh Puri Says India Has Weeks of Fuel Stock Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure Plan; Check Prices of Petrol and Diesel in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

In Ludhiana security has been tightened outside the counting centre in Ludhiana's Khalsa College for Women as the counting of votes began at 8 am.

The bypoll was necessitated after AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi died of a self-inflicted bullet injury in January this year.

Also Read | Punjab By-Election Results 2025: Counting of Votes for Ludhiana West Assembly Bypoll Begins.

AAP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora from the seat. The BJP fielded its leader, Jiwan Gupta, and the Congress fielded former state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police DK Chaudhary said, "The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Security was deployed from 5 am. There is a three-tier security system. Only authorised persons will be able to enter the counting centre. Around 450 policemen have been deployed. Adequate arrangements have been made."

Meanwhile, in Gujarat's Kadi, Postal ballots are being counted first as the counting began at 8 AM.

The Kadi bye-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki in February this year.

On Kadi seat, the BJP has fielded Rajendra Chavda. Congress has fielded Ramesh Chavda, a former MLA who won the seat in 2012, while AAP has chosen Jagdish Chavda.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded M Swaraj, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the BJP has fielded Adv. Mohan George is a candidate for the Nilambur Assembly constituency.

The bypoll was necessitated after the resignation of Left Democratic Front independent legislator PV Anvar, who later joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) after his acrimonious break-up with the ruling alliance.

In West Bengal's Kaliganj seat, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has fielded Alifa Ahmed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Ashish Ghosh, and the Congress has fielded Kabil Uddin Shaikh as candidates for the by-elections. In Kaliganj, the by-poll was necessitated after the death of TMC leader Nasiruddin Ahmed.

On Gujarat's Visavadar constituency, the BJP has fielded Kirit Patel, Congress has nominated Nitin Ranpariya, while AAP has placed its former Gujarat president, Gopal Italia. The Visavadar seat fell vacant after Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai resigned. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)