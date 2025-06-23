Delhi, June 23: Amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and other metro cities remained largely unchanged on Monday, June 23. The steady prices come even as Iran threatens to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route, following US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The global market is on edge, but the Indian government has assured that fuel supply chains remain stable. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri noted that India has diversified its crude sources and holds sufficient reserves to cushion any short-term disruptions. He also emphasised that Indian refiners are not overly reliant on the Strait for energy imports. Strait of Hormuz Closure? India Sitting Pretty on Oil Front, No Worries on Gas at All.

Despite market uncertainties, petrol and diesel rates saw no major fluctuations across metro cities, thanks to India's proactive energy strategy and strong global partnerships. Over 40% of India's oil imports pass through the Strait, yet alternative suppliers like Russia and the US are expected to fill any gaps. Puri further noted that fuel stock levels are sufficient for several weeks and that energy security remains a top priority. However, a prolonged crisis may still impact global crude prices, possibly prompting policy revisions. Scroll below to know city-wise petrol and diesel prices today, June 23.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Metro Cities Today, June 23:

City Petrol (INR/L) Diesel (INR/L) New Delhi 94.72 87.62 Mumbai 104.21 92.15 Kolkata 103.94 90.76 Chennai 100.75 92.34 Ahmedabad 94.49 90.17 Bengaluru 102.92 89.02 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Jaipur 104.72 90.21 Lucknow 94.69 87.80 Pune 104.04 90.57 Surat 95.00 89.00

India, as the world’s third-largest oil importer, depends heavily on imports for over 85% of its crude oil needs, with nearly half its natural gas coming from abroad. While the Strait of Hormuz closure could disrupt around 2 million barrels per day of crude oil transit, India’s diversified supply sources, including increased imports from Russia, Brazil, and the US, provide a buffer against major shortages. Qatar, India’s key LNG supplier, is not affected by the Strait’s status, ensuring steady gas supplies.

