New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, wiundertake a one-day visit to Bihar on September 28.

During his visit, the Vice President will grace the valedictory session of the third edition of Unmesha International Literature Festival in Patna, as the Chief Guest, according to the Vice President's Secretariat.

The Vice President will also visit Chamunda Devi Mandir at Katra, Muzaffarpur.

Earlier on Thursday, VP Radhakrishnan inaugurated the new Pilgrim Amenities Centre 'Venkatadri Nilayam' along with Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in Tirupati.

The Vice President, who arrived in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, had attended the Vijayawada Utsav 2025 at Punnamy Ghat in Vijayawada as the Chief Guest.

The event marked a vibrant celebration of culture, spirituality, and development, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Radhakrishnan was accorded a warm welcome at Vijayawada airport by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Naidu on Wednesday on his maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh as Vice President.

The Vice-President witnessed a series of cultural performances that showcased the rich artistic traditions of Andhra Pradesh, followed by an audio-visual presentation on the significance of the Vijayawada Utsav. The festival, celebrated across five locations in the city, is a vibrant showcase of Andhra Pradesh's cultural richness, spiritual heritage, and developmental achievements.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President described the Vijayawada Utsav as one of the largest cultural festivals in the world and expressed his wish for it to continue for another hundred years, linking people across generations and regions.

Speaking on the significance of Navratri, Radhakrishnan said it is the only festival celebrated continuously for nine days, and it is dedicated solely to Goddesses.

"This reflects the importance our society and culture place on women." The Vice President shared his spiritual experience at the Kanak Durga Temple and Goddess Annapurni, who represents nourishment and compassion. "There can be no act more sacred than feeding the poor. That is the true worship of the goddess," he said.

The Vice President praised the people of Vijayawada for their warmth and affection, noting that while the city is known for its heat and spicy food, its people are the coolest in the country. He expressed confidence that Vijayawada is among the fastest-growing cities in India and will soon become one of Bharat's most marvelous urban cities. (ANI)

