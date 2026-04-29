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Agency News Agency News India News | VRGC South Gujarat to Focus on Chikoo's Role in Powering Indian Horticulture Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for South Gujarat is scheduled to be held at AURO University in Surat on May 1 and 2, and will spotlight regional achievements and open new pathways for agricultural innovation and growth.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 29 (ANI): The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for South Gujarat is scheduled to be held at AURO University in Surat on May 1 and 2, and will spotlight regional achievements and open new pathways for agricultural innovation and growth.

This comes at a time when the South Gujarat region is emerging as a prominent hub of chikoo production, playing a crucial role in driving the state's horticulture success. This region produced over 1.15 lakh metric tonnes of chikoo valued at over Rs 230 crore in 2024-25. This accounted for nearly 50% of the state's total output, indicating that every second chikoo produced in Gujarat comes from this region.

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According to the state government's Directorate of Horticulture, Gujarat is the second-largest chikoo-producing state in India.

As part of the Gujarat government's Integrated Horticulture Development Program, Sapota farmers will be provided 90% Assistance in planting material of Horticultural crops. Chikoo farmers will get Rs 22,000 per hectare for cultivation as assistance.

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VGRC (South Gujarat) is expected to further amplify opportunities in the horticulture sector. Chikoo cultivation presents immense potential for value addition through processing, packaging, branding and export. The conference will be an ideal platform to showcase the state's agricultural strength. It will bring together investors, entrepreneurs, exporters and policymakers to explore collaborative ventures that can enhance farmer incomes and expand market reach. With growing domestic and international demand for fresh and processed fruits, Gujarat is well-positioned to attract investment in cold chain infrastructure, food-processing units and agri-logistics.

The scope of investment also extends to value addition, packaging, export-oriented supply chains, agri-tech solutions, warehousing, ripening facilities and integrated farm-to-market linkages, creating opportunities across the entire agricultural value chain. The state's leadership in chikoo cultivation reflects its broader commitment to agricultural diversification and farmer empowerment.

By combining natural advantages with policy support and market connectivity, Gujarat continues to create a sustainable and growth-oriented horticulture ecosystem. The state's success in chikoo farming sets a strong example of how the agricultural sector can contribute towards the economic growth, rural development and investment opportunities across the value chain. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)