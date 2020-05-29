India News | Vulnerable People May Avoid Travel by Trains: Railway Board Chairman

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): In order to protect the vulnerable persons from COVID-19, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Friday appealed to people and said that those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years should travel only if it is essential.

While addressing a press conference here Yadav said, "Persons with co-morbidities (e.g. hypertension, diabetes, cardio-vascular diseases, cancer, immune deficiency conditions), pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 65 years of age may avoid travel by rail, except when it is essential."

He said that the state governments have been providing food and water at starting stations as a special feature of Shramik movement .

"State governments have provided food and water at starting stations. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Railway Divisions arranged fee meals and water for migrants in trains," Yadav said.

Commenting on the claim that passengers are dying in the trains due to starvation Yadav said that it is not right to say anything without investigation and the Railway is trying its best to provide food to passengers.

"It is not right to say anything without investigation and we are trying our best in resolving issues and supplying food and water to all passengers, despite the difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are investigating each and every case," added Yadav.

Indian Railways started Shramik Special trains from May 1 amid the lockdown to send migrant labourers back home.

From May 12, fifteen pairs of special trains are also being operated for general passengers from different cities of the country. Railways plans to run 100 pairs of special trains from June 1.

The country is under the fourth phase of coronavirus-induced lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

