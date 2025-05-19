North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India] May 19 (ANI): An explosion is reported in the multi-storey residential building on Monday.

The explosion occurred in the Bass Bagan area of Ward No. 4 building under the Titagarh municipality.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Today, May 19: Heavy Rains Forecast for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri for Next 2 Days.

According to police, the incident was reported at around 7 am.

DCP IB Jha said, "This morning at around 7 am, Titagarh PS received information about an explosion incident. The Police team reached the spot, cordoned off the area and called the FSL team. If no complaint regarding the incident is received, we will file a suo motu case. We have no information about any person's injury. The flat in which this incident occurred was vacant. We are investigating whose possession this flat was under."

Also Read | Hamirpur Shocker: 65-Year-Old Woman Raped by Man Who Offered Her Lift on His Scooter in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a Police investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)