Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said it will implement 'walk-in' vaccination for citizens at its centres from Monday to Wednesday.

A statement issued by it said citizens aged 60 years and above will get the first and the second dose of Covishield vaccine during this period. Health workers and frontline workers as well as 45 years and above will get the second dose.

All age groups will get the second dose of Covaxin.

From May 27 to 29, the vaccination drive will be carried out after registration by beneficiaries. There will be no vaccination on May 30.

Any changes in the schedule will be informed to the public a day earlier, the civic body said.

