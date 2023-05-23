Lucknow, May 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board on Tuesday suspended an inspector for the alleged illegal sale of a waqf property in the state capital to the wife of mafia-politician Mukhtar Ansari, its chairman said.

The board will also send a notice to Mukhtar Ansari's wife and others concerned in this matter, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Two-Month-Old Cheetah Cub Dies in Kuno National Park.

A waqf land at Daroga Mir Wajid Ali in Saadatganj police station area of Lucknow was illegally sold on April 25, 2013, to Afshan Ansari, the wife of Mukhtar Ansari, Board chairman Ali Zaidi told PTI.

Taking strict action in the matter, Waqf Inspector Muntazir Mahdi has been suspended with immediate effect.

Also Read | Punjab: 30-Year-Old Man Held for Uploading Woman's Objectionable Photos and Mobile Number on Social Media, Say Delhi Police.

He said the board will issue a notice to Afshan Ansari, Nazmul Hasan, the seller of the land, and others concerned on Wednesday.

Zaidi said they will be given 15 days to present their views and after that action, if needed, will be taken under section 52 of the Waqf Act and the district administration will be requested to hand over the possession of that land to the Waqf Board.

Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Banda jail and his wife Afshan Ansari, who is wanted in several cases, is absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)