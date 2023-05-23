Bhopal, May 23: A cheetah cub, born at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh two months back, died on Tuesday, the forest department said. The latest fatality took the death toll of cheetahs, translocated from African countries to KNP, to four in the last two months.

Prima facie, the cub died of weakness, a Forest department release said. "The monitoring team found that one of the four cubs of feline 'Jwala' was lying at the spot where they were spotted earlier while three other cubs were roaming with their mother. The team alerted veterinarians who rushed to the spot and gave necessary treatment to the cub, but it died," the release said. Cheetah Cub of Namibian Feline Jwala Dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Fourth Death in Two Months.

It seems the cub died because of weakness as it was weak since birth, it said. Cheetah Jwala, earlier known as Siyaya, was brought from Namibia to KNP in Sheopur district in September 2022. She gave birth to four cubs in the last week of March this year. Mating Kills Cheetah Daksha! Female Cheetah, Brought From South Africa to India, Dies in Kuno National Park Likely From Courtship Injuries.

Cheetahs ,Sasha' and ‘Uday', who were shifted to KNP from Namibia and South Africa in separate batches along with other cheetahs, died on March 27 and April 23, respectively, while female feline ‘Daksha' died on May 9, officials had said.

