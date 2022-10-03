New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Acclaimed author Amish's "War of Lanka", the fourth book in the author's popular 'Ram Chandra' series, was released on Monday, publisher HarperCollins India announced.

The much-awaited book merges the parallel multi-linear narratives of the first three books -- "Ram: Scion of Ikshvaku", "Sita: Warrior of Mithila", and "Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta" -- into a single narrative.

"I am delighted to bring the fourth book of the Ram Chandra Series to readers. The first three books of the Ram Chandra Series were set in a multi-linear narrative which tracked the stories of the principal characters (Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Raavan) from their birth to a common ending in the narrative viz the kidnapping of Goddess Sita.

"So, all the three books ended in the same place where Raavan kidnaps the princess of Mithila. The fourth book, 'War of Lanka', will be a common narrative from the kidnapping till the death of Raavan," Amish said in a statement.

He added that many clues and secrets left in the first three books will be revealed in this book.

According to the publishers, "War of Lanka" from the Ram Chandra series -- which is touted to be the second fastest-selling book series in the Indian publishing history -- brings the "pace, drama and emotions of his bestselling Ramachandra series to a fitting crescendo".

"For over a decade now Amish has mined some of the oldest and best-loved stories of this land, and employed his prowess at storytelling to create worlds that have enthralled millions of readers across the world. We at HarperCollins India are delighted to bring to readers his entire body of work so far, along with a brilliant new book, 'War of Lanka'," said Poulomi Chatterjee, publisher, HarperCollins India.

Apart from online and offline book stores, the latest release will also be available in audiobook format on Audible, and in other regional language audio formats through Storytel.

