Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) The premises of the West Bengal Assembly will remain closed for 10 days after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay said on Wednesday.

"One of the typists has tested positive for COVID-19. The Assembly will be shut for 10 days and will reopen on July 27. All scheduled programmes have been postponed till then," he told PTI.

Around 20-22 employees of the Assembly, who used to commute in a bus arranged by the authorities, have been asked to stay in home quarantine, the speaker said.

