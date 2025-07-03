Kolkata, Jul 3 (PTI) Former TMC Rajya Sabha MP and eminent doctor Santanu Sen was on Thursday suspended by the West Bengal Medical Council for allegedly making unsubstantiated claims about possessing a foreign medical degree during practice, a senior official said.

Sen had been removed from the council as a nominated member last year after openly differing with the ruling TMC's handling of the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

"Santanu Sen has been suspended for a two-year period after he failed to give a satisfactory reply about the mention of his foreign degree during practice. Apart from coming up with a certificate, he could not furnish further documents to substantiate his claims, and whether reference to such degrees can be made during practice in this manner," President of the Council, Sudipto Roy, told PTI.

Sen was asked to depose before the council members on July 3, following which the suspension order was issued, Roy said.

When contacted, Sen claimed he was yet to receive any official communication from the council over the suspension notice. “But, they have already informed the media.”

"The attitude of the state medical council is vindictive. They cannot take away my right to practice and mention my valid medical degree during practice. Other physicians, who have rightfully got degrees from reputed medical institutions abroad, are also doing the same," he said.

Sen said he has also deposited Rs 10,000 to the council as fee for registering his foreign medical degree along with a written application.

"Once I get the (suspension) letter, I will certainly take whatever legal action is required for my individual right, dignity and honour," Sen asserted.

Sen, a senior member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), had earlier been suspended from the TMC and censured by the party for criticising the administration's handling of the RG Kar rape-murder case, and supporting the agitation of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front.

