Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): With polling for the eighth phase in the West Bengal Assembly underway on Thursday, a bomb was hurled near Mahajati Sadan Auditorium in north Kolkata today.

Election Commission has sought details of the incident.

The bomb was allegedly hurled by unknown miscreants from the moving car.

Further details are awaited.

West Bengal is undergoing an eight-phased Assembly election. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

