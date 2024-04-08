Paschim Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], April 8 (ANI): An altercation broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's visit to Durgapur area of the district on Monday.

According to police, the scuffle between the two groups broke out when Dilip Ghosh, a BJP candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha of West Bengal, had arrived to participate in a discussion program in the New Township area of Durgapur.

Shortly after the BJP leader arrived, a few people in the area started raising TMC flags and shouting slogans against Dilip Ghosh.

The incident later turned into an uproar after BJP workers with the party leader objected to slogans by the TMC supporters, said the police.

The situation was somehow brought down by police officials in the area.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh later spoke to ANI regarding the protest and said, "Some people had come here forcibly to create a ruckus."

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh earlier stirred controversy over his 'indecent' remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, on his morning walk in Durgapur, West Bengal, on March 26, said that wherever Mamata Banerjee goes, she calls herself the daughter of that state, and "she must identify her own father."

BJP issued a notice seeking clarification from Dilip Ghosh regarding his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress had also filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh for allegedly making controversial remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Dilip Ghosh from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency in this election.

Elections in the 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 22 of the 42 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 18. The other two seats were won by the Congress.

In 2014, the Trinamool Congress won 34 of the 42 seats, while the BJP and the CPM managed to get only 2. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win 4 seats. (ANI)

