Virar Gang-Rape Case: Man Who Raped 16-Year-Old Girl and Shot Video of the Act in August 2022 Arrested After He Visits His Family

Shaikh and three other men raped the minor girl. The trio also shot a video of the act and even threatened the minor girl to post the clip if she narrated the incident to her parents.

News Team Latestly| Apr 08, 2024 03:38 PM IST
A+
A-
Virar Gang-Rape Case: Man Who Raped 16-Year-Old Girl and Shot Video of the Act in August 2022 Arrested After He Visits His Family
Representational Image (File Photo)

Mumbai, April 8: The Virar police arrested on Saturday, April 6, arrested a 25-year-old man who was allegedly on the run since August 2022 for his involvement in the gangrape of a minor girl. The accused, identified as Nawaz Arif Shaikh alias Lala, was reportedly involved in the gangrape of a 16-year-old girl in Virar. Police officials said that Lala worked as an autorickshaw driver in Surat after he fled Virar.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, on Saturday, the police received a tip-off about Shaikh returning to his house for Ramzan. The police laid a trap and nabbed him. During questioning, Shaikh told cops that in August 2022, a 16-year-old girl living in his area had lured her friend, the victim, to a hut in Virar East. Mumbai Shocker: Man Attacks Woman With Iron Rod After She Turns Down His Marriage Proposal, Arrested.

This is when Shaikh and three other men raped the minor girl. The trio also shot a video of the act and even threatened the minor girl to post the clip if she narrated the incident to her parents. Later, the girl returned home and complained of pain in her private part. Post this, she was rushed to a hospital where doctors confirmed that the minor girl was raped.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered a case of gang rape against the four men and her minor girlfriend. Following this, the police arrested three men and the minor girl; however, Shaikh was absconding since then. The police did launch a manhunt but could not arrest Shaikh. However, Shaih ran out of luck when the police received a tip-off about him. Porn App Kotha Case: Aspiring Actresses Made to Shoot Obscene Videos on Pretext of Audition in Virar, Clips Uploaded on Pornography App.

An officer said that Shaikh returned home to be with his family during Ramzan. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested Shaikh, absconding for nearly two years. He was arrested and later transferred to Virar police custody for further investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2024 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

News Team Latestly| Apr 08, 2024 03:38 PM IST
A+
A-
Virar Gang-Rape Case: Man Who Raped 16-Year-Old Girl and Shot Video of the Act in August 2022 Arrested After He Visits His Family
Representational Image (File Photo)

Mumbai, April 8: The Virar police arrested on Saturday, April 6, arrested a 25-year-old man who was allegedly on the run since August 2022 for his involvement in the gangrape of a minor girl. The accused, identified as Nawaz Arif Shaikh alias Lala, was reportedly involved in the gangrape of a 16-year-old girl in Virar. Police officials said that Lala worked as an autorickshaw driver in Surat after he fled Virar.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, on Saturday, the police received a tip-off about Shaikh returning to his house for Ramzan. The police laid a trap and nabbed him. During questioning, Shaikh told cops that in August 2022, a 16-year-old girl living in his area had lured her friend, the victim, to a hut in Virar East. Mumbai Shocker: Man Attacks Woman With Iron Rod After She Turns Down His Marriage Proposal, Arrested.

This is when Shaikh and three other men raped the minor girl. The trio also shot a video of the act and even threatened the minor girl to post the clip if she narrated the incident to her parents. Later, the girl returned home and complained of pain in her private part. Post this, she was rushed to a hospital where doctors confirmed that the minor girl was raped.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered a case of gang rape against the four men and her minor girlfriend. Following this, the police arrested three men and the minor girl; however, Shaikh was absconding since then. The police did launch a manhunt but could not arrest Shaikh. However, Shaih ran out of luck when the police received a tip-off about him. Porn App Kotha Case: Aspiring Actresses Made to Shoot Obscene Videos on Pretext of Audition in Virar, Clips Uploaded on Pornography App.

An officer said that Shaikh returned home to be with his family during Ramzan. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested Shaikh, absconding for nearly two years. He was arrested and later transferred to Virar police custody for further investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2024 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Mumbai Police Ramzan Rape accused Rape Case Surat Virar Virar gang-rape Virar Gang-Rape Case
You might also like
Eid 2024 Date: Will Kerala and Karnataka Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Before Rest of India? Know Tentative Shawwal Chand Dates
Festivals & Events

Eid 2024 Date: Will Kerala and Karnataka Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Before Rest of India? Know Tentative Shawwal Chand Dates
Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Supreme Court in KSA Calls Upon Muslims to Attempt to Sight Shawwal Crescent Moon Today to Decide Eid-Ul-Fitr Date
Festivals & Events

Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Supreme Court in KSA Calls Upon Muslims to Attempt to Sight Shawwal Crescent Moon Today to Decide Eid-Ul-Fitr Date
Festivals & Events

Eid 2024 Date: Will Kerala and Karnataka Celebrate Eid al-Fitr Before Rest of India? Know Tentative Shawwal Chand Dates
Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Supreme Court in KSA Calls Upon Muslims to Attempt to Sight Shawwal Crescent Moon Today to Decide Eid-Ul-Fitr Date
Festivals & Events

Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Supreme Court in KSA Calls Upon Muslims to Attempt to Sight Shawwal Crescent Moon Today to Decide Eid-Ul-Fitr Date
Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 28th Roza of Ramzan on April 8 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India
Festivals & Events

Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 28th Roza of Ramzan on April 8 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India
Pakistani Dress Patterns for Eid 2024: From Mahira Khan to Maya Ali, These Celebrity Traditional Looks Will Help You Do Eid-ul-Fitr Fashion Right
Fashion

Pakistani Dress Patterns for Eid 2024: From Mahira Khan to Maya Ali, These Celebrity Traditional Looks Will Help You Do Eid-ul-Fitr Fashion Right
Google Trends Google Trends
Allu Arjun
100K+ searches
Antonette Mendes
50K+ searches
Krunal Pandya
50K+ searches
Manchester United
50K+ searches
Pushpa 2
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74
Google Trends Google Trends
Allu Arjun
100K+ searches
Antonette Mendes
50K+ searches
Krunal Pandya
50K+ searches
Manchester United
50K+ searches
Pushpa 2
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma