Virar Gang-Rape Case: Man Who Raped 16-Year-Old Girl and Shot Video of the Act in August 2022 Arrested After He Visits His Family

Mumbai, April 8: The Virar police arrested on Saturday, April 6, arrested a 25-year-old man who was allegedly on the run since August 2022 for his involvement in the gangrape of a minor girl. The accused, identified as Nawaz Arif Shaikh alias Lala, was reportedly involved in the gangrape of a 16-year-old girl in Virar. Police officials said that Lala worked as an autorickshaw driver in Surat after he fled Virar.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, on Saturday, the police received a tip-off about Shaikh returning to his house for Ramzan. The police laid a trap and nabbed him. During questioning, Shaikh told cops that in August 2022, a 16-year-old girl living in his area had lured her friend, the victim, to a hut in Virar East. Mumbai Shocker: Man Attacks Woman With Iron Rod After She Turns Down His Marriage Proposal, Arrested.

This is when Shaikh and three other men raped the minor girl. The trio also shot a video of the act and even threatened the minor girl to post the clip if she narrated the incident to her parents. Later, the girl returned home and complained of pain in her private part. Post this, she was rushed to a hospital where doctors confirmed that the minor girl was raped.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered a case of gang rape against the four men and her minor girlfriend. Following this, the police arrested three men and the minor girl; however, Shaikh was absconding since then. The police did launch a manhunt but could not arrest Shaikh. However, Shaih ran out of luck when the police received a tip-off about him. Porn App Kotha Case: Aspiring Actresses Made to Shoot Obscene Videos on Pretext of Audition in Virar, Clips Uploaded on Pornography App.

An officer said that Shaikh returned home to be with his family during Ramzan. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested Shaikh, absconding for nearly two years. He was arrested and later transferred to Virar police custody for further investigation.

