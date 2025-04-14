Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday spoke about the caste census, confirming that they received a copy of the report. He added that after reviewing it, a Cabinet meeting will be convened on April 17.

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, "We have received a copy of the report, and the Chief Minister has asked us to study it. With respect to the caste census, the cabinet will meet on the 17th. We will discuss it in the cabinet. We'll see what happens."

"I can't say anything about the caste census. It will be inappropriate if I say anything without discussing. We will study the report carefully, and the Cabinet will take a decision based on it," Parameshwara said.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara stated that a special cabinet meeting has been convened on April 17 to discuss the caste census report.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has submitted the caste census (socio, economic, and educational survey) report to the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. If released, the caste census report will be the second by a Congress-ruled state after Telangana.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara also spoke about a tragic incident that occurred in Hubbali city involving a 5-year-old girl who was kidnapped and murdered by a man from Bihar.

Speaking to the reporters, Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara said, "...I have ordered an investigation and let the report come..."

The Home Minister confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been ordered, and the public should wait for the final report to understand all the details.

A 5-year-old girl was kidnapped and murdered by a man from Bihar. The police apprehended the suspect, but when they took him back to the crime scene, he attempted to attack the officers. In response, the police fired at him in self-defense, injuring him. He later died on the way to the hospital. (ANI)

