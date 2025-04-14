Kanpur, April 14: A domestic dispute turned fatal when a wife allegedly pushed her husband from the roof of their home in Kanshiram Colony in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Saturday night, April 12. The couple was reportedly arguing over food, and witnesses, including family members, claim that the altercation escalated, leading to the tragic incident.

According to a News18 Hindi report, the 40-year-old Dilshad was involved in a heated argument with his wife, Shanno, over food. Witnesses allege that during the quarrel, Shanno pushed Dilshad from the roof, resulting in his fatal fall. The family rushed him to the Government Medical College (GMC), where he was declared brain dead upon arrival. Lucknow Shocker: Furious Over Being Ignored, Man Kills Woman, Her 6-Year-Old Daughter in UP; Stages Robbery To Mislead Police.

Woman Pushes Husband off Roof After Argument Over Food in Uttar Pradesh

Dilshad's family has voiced their outrage, with his mother, Qureesha, and sister, Saima Bano, accusing Shanno of harboring animosity towards Dilshad. They claim that the couple frequently fought, particularly over Shanno's alleged excessive use of her mobile phone, which had reportedly led to multiple confrontations over the past two to three years. "She has even run away two or three times, but our son always took her back," Qureesha stated, emphasizing the ongoing turmoil in their marriage.

In contrast, Shanno defended herself, asserting that Dilshad was intoxicated at the time of the incident and had jumped from the roof. "We cooked and ate together. He was drunk and jumped off. My mother-in-law is making false allegations against me," she claimed, insisting that their eight-year marriage had not been marred by such violence until now. Jaunpur Horror: 17-Year-Old Boy Killed, Head Severed From Body Over Land Dispute in UP, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

The incident has raised concerns about the police's response, as it occurred near a police post, yet officers reportedly took over an hour to arrive at the scene. The body has been placed in the mortuary, and Shanno is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

