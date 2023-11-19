New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Indian cricket team for its talent and determination throughout the World Cup tournament after its loss to Australia in the finals.

"We stand with you today and always," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Also Read | Osian Election 2023: BJP Fields Bheraram Choudhary Against Congress Leader Divya Maderna, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

"Dear Team India, your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation," Modi said after Australia defeated India in the finals.

The prime minister had reached Ahmedabad to witness the final match.

Also Read | Tiger Attack in Maharashtra: Big Cat Kills 22-Year-Old Man Grazing Cattle in Nagpur.

He congratulated the Australian cricket team on its World Cup victory.

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," Prime Minister Modi said in another post on X.

The Australians chased 241 in just 43 overs with Head scoring 137 off 120 balls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)