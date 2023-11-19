Nagpur, November 19: A 22-year-old man was killed by a tiger while he was grazing cattle in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, forest officials said on Sunday.

The man was killed near Katlabodi village, nearly 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the Kondhali forest range on Saturday, they said.

Honorary wildlife warden Uddham Singh Yadav, who visited the spot along with forest officials, told PTI that the man had entered the forest to graze cattle when he was mauled to death by a tiger. Tiger Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Mauled to Death by Big Cat After He Enters Core Forest Area of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

Yadav said the incident came to light in the evening when the man did not return home. Forest officials and locals then carried out a search and found his body. The post-mortem of the body has been performed and further process is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)