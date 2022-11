Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called both Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot assets to the party, the CM on Tuesday suggested that the matter rests there.

“When Rahul Gandhi has said that our leaders are assets then we are assets... where is the dispute then,” Gehlot said when asked about the former party president's observation.

Also Read | Haryana Glorious Example of Enriched History, Says President Droupadi Murmu; Lauds CM Manohar Lal-Led Government for Development.

Gehlot's remarks were in sharp contrast to the interview he gave last week to NDTV, calling Pilot, with whom he is caught in a tussle for power, a “traitor”.

Asked to comment, Gandhi had told reporters in Indore on Monday that both leaders were assets to the party.

Also Read | Kerala Girl Gang-Raped in Bengaluru, Three Accused Arrested.

“This is the beauty of our party that after our top leader says anything, there is no scope (for further argument),” Gehlot told reporters here.

Last week's jibe by Gehlot – and a sharp response from Pilot – came just days before Gandhi's Bharat Judo Yatra is scheduled to enter Rajasthan.

The CM said all leaders together will make the yatra a success in the state.

“Rahul Gandhi also meant that every party worker is an asset,” he added.

Gehlot on Thursday told NDTV that Pilot is a 'ghaddar' (traitor) who cannot replace him as he had revolted against the Congress in 2020 and tried to topple the state government. In response, Pilot said such "mud-slinging" would not help.

The CM told reporters here that the main issue before the party is the 2023 assembly election, and claimed that the mood is in the favour of the Congress.

“We will win the assembly elections. We have introduced several unique schemes and programmes which are benefitting people across the state. I get an overwhelming response from people when I go on visits. It means that the government is going to be repeated,” he said.

Targeting the BJP, Gehlot said that the party should bother about itself instead of commenting on the Congress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)