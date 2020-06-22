Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI) Fourteen people died of coronavirus in West Bengal on Monday taking the death toll to 569, while 413 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 14,358, a health department bulletin said.

Twelve out of the 14 deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

Also Read | Ladakh Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Cases in UT Rises to 847: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

The active cases in the state stand at 5,102.

At least 390 people have been discharged from different hospitals in West Bengal, improving the discharge rate in the state to 60.50 per cent.

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Live Streaming: Puri Administration to Host Live Telecast of Rath Yatra to Ensure Devotees Watch Festival From Home.

Since Sunday evening, 9,363 samples have been tested in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 4,10,854, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)