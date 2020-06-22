Puri, June 22: The Puri district administration is making arrangement to host live streaming of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, set to start tomorrow. The live telecast of the Jagannath Rath Yatra might ensure devotees don't come out in large numbers to participate in the festival. While allowing the Rath Yatra amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court on Monday stressed that the festival should be held without allowing devotee congregation. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020: Amit Shah Hails Supreme Court's Decision on Rath Yatra in Puri, Tweets 'PM Narendra Modi Initiated Consultations'.

Recalling its June 18 order, the Supreme Court said that the Jagannath Temple management committee and the state government can conduct the Rath Yatra in accordance with the guidelines. The apex court had on June 18 put a stay on the Rath Yatra in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The top court directed the Rath Yatra in a very restricted manner and said the Odisha government is free to stop the festival, if there are signs which endanger public health and safety.

As per the ritual schedule, while Pahandi (procession) will be held from 7 am to 10 am, Chhera Panhara will begin at 11.30 am and chariot pulling will commence at 12 pm. To prevent large gatherings, the Odisha government has imposed a complete shutdown in Puri district from 9 pm on Monday till 2 pm on Wednesday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a meeting through video conferencing, reviewed the preparations for the festival.

