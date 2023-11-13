English Bazar (WB), Nov 13 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was arrested with fake currency notes in West Bengal's Malda district on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Baishnabnagar police station arrested the man from the PTS Mor Rail Gate area, they said.

Fake notes having a face value of Rs 90,000 were seized from him, they added.

The accused was identified as Jahrul Alam, a resident of Hajaritola village in Mothabari police station, police said.

A case was filed and an investigation started, they said.

