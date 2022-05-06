Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the family of deceased Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Arjun Chowrasia at Kolkata's Kashipur on Friday.

Chowrasia was found hanging in Kashipur today morning. The police have not found any suicide note near his body. MHA has taken cognizance of the "murder" of the BJYM leader and has sought a report from the West Bengal government.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Man Abuses, Bites On-Duty Cop in Naupada; Arrested.

"BJP worker Arjun Chowrasia was politically murdered. BJP demands CBI inquiry into the incident. BJP neither fears nor believes in the politics of violence. TMC is conspiring to create an atmosphere of fear", said Shah during his visit to Kashipur.

"According to his family, he was brutally murdered. Yesterday TMC government completed one year of its term and today political murders have started in the state. We have come across many examples of political violence, retaliatory killings and selective targeting of activists of the Opposition in Bengal", added Shah.

Also Read | Palghar Administration Issues Monsoon Advisory for Farmers; Rains Expected in Mumbai on May 19-20.

Shah said that BJP condemns the murder of Arjun Chowrasia and it will ensure that the killer gets the harshest punishment.

"In no other province of the country, so many cases have been handed over to the CBI, but in Bengal it did. This shows that even the court doesn't trust law and order and the police of West Bengal. Union Home Ministry has taken cognizance of the incident and has sought a report from the West Bengal government", added Shah.

"I met the grieving family. His grandmother was also beaten", said Shah.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul termed the BJYM leader's death a "political killing".

"Political Killings of BJP'S workers in West Bengal are not new and this has been happening for many years. A BJP worker was murdered when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Kolkata after one year. What message does CM Mamata Banerjee want to give to West Bengal? Whoever supports BJP, will they be killed?", said Agnimitra Paul.

Meanwhile, Police removed protesters from the spot in Kashipur where BJP worker Arjun Chowrasia was found dead. The protesters were allegedly not allowing the body to be removed for postmortem.

"When an unnatural death occurs, Police take the body for investigation and postmortem. It's a natural course of action. They have obstructed it with their bad intention of dirty politics. They've come from outside. So, we are strongly condemning it", said Atin Ghosh, TMC MLA from Kashipur.

It's worth mentioning that this is Amit Shah's first visit to West Bengal after BJP lost the state Assembly polls in 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)