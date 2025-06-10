Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution conveying appreciation for the Indian armed forces for their recent action targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The resolution moved in state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday also condemned the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

Also Read | Nandamuri Balakrishna Birthday: Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan Greet 'Akhanda 2' Actor, Say 'He Is Balayya in Hearts of People'.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep grief over the incident and paid tribute to those who lost their lives.

"We do not support terrorism in any way. In Pahalgam, tourists lost their lives. We condemn this incident. Three victims were from Bengal. During the incident, one Muslim man (Adil Hussain Shah) opposed them and sacrificed his life. We salute and pay tribute to him also," Banerjee said.

Also Read | 'Prompt and Professional Rescue': China Expresses Gratitude to India for Rescuing Its Crew Members Onboard Singapore-Flagged Vessel.

She further said that West Bengal is the only state to have moved such a resolution.

"Bengal is the only state that moved a resolution on this. We are the first to convey appreciation for the Indian Armed Forces in combating militant and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

Hitting out at the Centre, Banerjee said there is no reason to neglect West Bengal, and the state played an important role during independence.

"There is no reason to neglect West Bengal. Bengal is a great land that played a role in the freedom movement, but has been neglected. We have demanded a special session of Parliament. Bengal is the only state to table this resolution in the Assembly, saluting our brave armed forces," she said.

Raising questions on the Pahalgam attack, Banerjee asked, "Why did security breaches occur? Not a single Police personnel was deployed. Why have the terrorists not been captured till now? Why is there a gap in our diplomacy? How is Pakistan managing to get loans from the IMF/ World Bank? How did the terrorists manage to enter Indian territory? How is sensitive info related to the nation being supplied to Pak - the links of which are from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh."

She also stressed the need to strengthen central security forces, stating, "CRPF and BSF should be further empowered. "Pahalgam terror attack took place because of the failure of the Centre and the Intelligence," she said.

During the discussion, Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari proposed that the name 'Operation Sindoor'--the Armed Forces' counter-operation--be included in the resolution.

He asked why the name "Operation Sindoor" was not mentioned in the resolution.

"In this resolution, appreciation has been conveyed for the Indian Armed Forces, but why don't you mention the name 'Operation Sindoor'?" Adhikari asked. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)