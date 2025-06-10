Beijing, June 10: Chinese Embassy in India spokesperson Yu Jing on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Indian Navy and the Mumbai Coast Guard for their prompt and professional rescue of its crew members onboard the Singapore-flagged container ship MV Wan Hai 503, which encountered an onboard explosion and fire 44 nautical miles off Kerala's Azhikkal. According to Yu Jing, Chinese and Taiwanese crew members were among those onboard MV Wan Hai. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson wished for successful search operations and speedy recovery for injured crew members.

"On June 9, MV Wan Hai 503 encountered onboard explosion and fire 44 nautical miles off Azhikkal, Kerala. Of the total 22 crew members on board, 14 are Chinese, including 6 from Taiwan. Our gratitude goes to the Indian Navy @indiannavy and the Mumbai Coast Guard for their prompt and professional rescue. We wish further search operations successful and the injured crew members speedy recovery," Yu Jing posted on X. Explosion Reported on Singapore-flagged Container Ship off Kerala Coast, Indian Coast Guard Responds with Assistance.

She made the statement in response to the post shared by the Indian Coast Guard on X, which mentioned that the Indian Coast Guard responded to the fire incident on the Singapore-flagged MV Wan Hai 503. Four crew members were reported missing and five injured after an explosion under deck was reported onboard MV WAN HAI 503 while it was on passage from Colombo to Nhava Sheva. Indian Coast Guard ships have been deployed for firefighting and rescue operations.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, four crew members were reported missing following the explosion on Monday, and five others sustained injuries. The vessel was carrying containerised cargo and had a total crew of 22 onboard. CGDO on task was diverted for assessment. Indian Coast Guard units were immediately diverted for assessment and assistance. ICGS Rajdoot off New Mangalore, ICGS Arnvesh off Kochi, and ICGS Sachet off Agatti have been diverted for assistance. In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said an ICG aircraft assessed the scene and dropped an air-droppable.

"Quick response by India Coast Guard after explosion on Singapore-flagged MV WAN HAI 503, 130 NM NW of Kerala coast. ICG aircraft assessed the scene & dropped air-droppable. 04 ICG ships diverted for rescue," Indian Coast Guard posted on X. Fires and explosions have been reported from mid-ships to the container bay ahead of the accommodation block. The forward-bay fire is under control, but thick smoke continues to be observed. Explosion on Singapore-flagged Vessel Near Kochi; 4 Crew Missing, 5 Injured.

‘Gratitude to Indian Navy’

On June 9, MV Wan Hai 503 encountered onboard explosion and fire 44 nautical miles off Azhikkal, Kerala. Of the total 22 crew members on board, 14 are Chinese, including 6 from Taiwan. Our gratitude goes to the Indian Navy @indiannavy and the Mumbai Coast Guard for their prompt… https://t.co/3V8vr1xVW9 — Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) June 10, 2025

The vessel is listing approximately 10-15 degrees to port, and additional containers have been reported overboard. Indian Coast Guard ships Samudra Prahari and Sachet are conducting fire-fighting operations and boundary cooling, while ICG ship Samarth and salvors are being deployed from Kochi. Further updates will follow, the Coast Guard PRO added. In a statement shared on Monday, the Indian Navy stated, "The inputs of the incident were received at IFC IOR at about 0930 hr on June 9. INS Surat and a Dornier aircraft were immediately deployed by the Indian Navy to render necessary assistance, and at about 1630 hr, 18 out of 22 crew members were safely rescued by Surat. First aid has been rendered to the injured crew members, and the ship is presently proceeding to New Mangalore for disembarkation and further medical management."

According to the Indian Navy, the vessel carried 22 crew members, including eight Chinese, six Taiwanese, five Myanmarese, and three Indonesian nationals. Following the explosion and escalation of the fire, the crew abandoned the ship. The MV reported an internal container explosion and a major fire onboard. The vessel was en route from Colombo, Sri Lanka, to Nhava Sheva, Mumbai, and its expected arrival time (ETA) was June 10. "The Flag Administration of Singapore has been formally notified. The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), India, has instructed the ship's owners to immediately engage qualified salvors and firefighting experts," the release stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)