Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 16 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the wholesale market in Khidirpur area where a fire broke out on Sunday night, and took stock of the situation.

Mamata Banerjee said, "We have instructed the mayor to completely rebuild the market in a scientific way so that there is no problem in the future. There will be a firefighting arrangement. They will build the market on behalf of the government. It will take time to conduct a full survey to find out how many shops were burned. An investigation will be conducted to find out how the fire started. We will give Rs 1 lakh to those whose shops are completely burnt, we will built the shop also and Rs 50,000 to those whose shops are partially burnt."

She further said that whenever cylinders are placed, they should be tested.

"The present market will have to be shifted to build the new market. The new location has been selected by the Mayor and the Councillor for temporary operation so that the business is not affected," she further added.

In a post on X, TMC shared, "In response to the devastating fire at Khidirpur Market, CM Mamata Banerjee has announced immediate compensation and long-term support for the affected traders: Rs1 lakh for those whose shops were completely destroyed, Rs 50,000 for those with partially damaged shops. GoWB will rebuild the market and help traders restart their businesses from the ground up."

CM Mamata Banerjee said that the compensation would be given after the traders are shifted to the new temporary location.

"We will try to give Rs 10,000 within 2 days so that they can support their families for the time being," she added.

A massive fire broke out in the wholesale market in the Khidirpur area of Kolkata last night. Several shops were gutted by the fire. Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing from the market area as fire personnel worked to douse the flames. (ANI)

