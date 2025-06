Bengaluru, June 16: An FIR was lodged on Monday against a bike taxi driver for allegedly assaulting a woman passenger within the Jayanagar police station limits in Bengaluru, an official said. According to the police, the incident occurred on June 14. The accused bike taxi driver has been identified as Suhas.

An official said that the woman, a private company employee, was initially reluctant to file a police complaint but finally agreed after being convinced by her friend. An argument broke out between the bike taxi driver and the woman over over-speeding, rash, and negligent driving. In the middle of the argument, in full public view, the bike taxi driver slapped the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. Bengaluru Shocker: Rapido Driver Slaps Woman Over Rash Driving Complaint After Kannada-English Spat, Video Surfaces.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about the safety of women in Bengaluru. The victim approached the police station and submitted the video. Initially, the police had filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) regarding the issue. The bike taxi driver, Suhas, told the media on Monday that the woman had abused and hit him first, and he had merely retaliated.

"I had taken a shortcut to reach the destination, and halfway, the lady asked me to stop and abused me in English. I tried to tell her that I have been running a bike taxi for five years and knew the shortest route. After reaching the destination, she assaulted me with her tiffin box in full public view. I could not take the insult and hit her back," he claimed. Bengaluru: Rapido Bike Taxi Rider Slaps Woman Passenger After Heated Argument Over Rash Driving and Signal Jumping in Jayanagar; Video Goes Viral.

The accused driver further claimed that he had informed her manager about her "violent behaviour." He stated that he received a call from the police and would cooperate with the investigation. The police have booked the bike taxi driver under Sections 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman).

