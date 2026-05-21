Falta Assembly Election 2026: 60.43% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM in West Bengal

South 24 Parganas, May 21: The 144-Falta Assembly Constituency in West Bengal records a strong approximate voter turnout of 60.43 per cent until 1 PM on Thursday as fresh voting continues under heavy institutional supervision. The re-poll in Falta came after irregularities were reported in the polling during the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, conducted in two phases on April 23 and 29.

BJP candidate from the Falta Assembly constituency, Debangshu Panda, said voting was progressing peacefully during the repolling in the constituency and expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure a decisive victory. Falta Assembly Election 2026: 20.47% Voting Till 9 AM in West Bengal; Trinamool Congress Polling Agents Missing From Booths.

Speaking to ANI, Panda said the overall atmosphere at polling stations remained calm and festive, with voters turning up in good numbers to exercise their franchise. "The atmosphere is fine, there is no problem. There is a festive atmosphere. Voters are coming, casting their votes, and leaving; it's a good atmosphere. BJP will win," Panda said.

Voting that began at 7 am will conclude at 6 pm today. Votes are scheduled to be counted on May 24. The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered a fresh poll to be held across all polling stations in the Falta Constituency, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies. Falta Assembly Election 2026: Re-Polling Begins for Constituency in West Bengal Amid Tight Security, Result on May 24 (Watch Video).

According to the ECI, directives for fresh re-polling were given in Falta "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29." On Tuesday, TMC's Jahangir Khan had announced the withdrawal of his nomination from the re-election for the Falta Assembly constituency.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "I am a son of Falta's soil. I would want Falta to stay peaceful, healthy, and good. And I want more and more development for Falta. So let there be a Golden Falta, that was my dream. That's why our Chief Minister is giving a special package for the development of Falta. For that reason, I am withdrawing myself from the upcoming repoll contest on May 21." However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) clarified that Khan's decision was "personal" and the call was not made by the party. In a statement, the party alleged pressure on TMC workers in Falta following post-poll violence in the state.

Earlier this month, Panda had alleged large-scale irregularities during polling in the constituency, including voter intimidation and manipulation at several booths. He had then claimed that the BJP would secure a huge mandate in the repoll. The BJP formed its first government in West Bengal after winning 207 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, with Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as Chief Minister.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)