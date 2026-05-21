Falta Assembly Election 2026: Re-Polling Begins for Constituency in West Bengal Amid Tight Security, Result on May 24 (Watch Video)

Kolkata, May 21: Re-polling commenced for Falta Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal from 7 a.m. on Thursday under a blanket security coverage provided by the 35 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel, a number significantly high for a single constituency. The polling process had been peaceful till the time the report was filed. With Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan announcing his withdrawal from the contest recently, political observers feel that a victory in the Falta re-polling has now become a cakewalk for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which, if won, would thus improve the party's tally in the West Bengal Assembly to 208.

Last week, Khan announced his decision to withdraw from the contest, expressing solidarity with the new development package for Falta as announced by the new and ninth Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari. West Bengal: Falta Nominee Jahangir Khan Exits Repoll Race in ‘People’s Interest’, BJP Rubs It In With ‘Lyari’ Jibe at TMC.

Re-Polling Begins for Falta Constituency in West Bengal

Falta, West Bengal: Re-polling for the Falta Assembly constituency began at 7:00 AM on Wednesday, with long queues of voters seen at polling stations since early morning. Voting is being conducted across 285 booths. pic.twitter.com/x0UHc1VqU0 — IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2026

However, the CEO's office clarified that, irrespective of Khan's announcement, his name would remain as a Trinamool Congress candidate in the re-poll and continue to appear on the EVM. "Polling for the Falta Assembly constituency had already been conducted once on April 29. On May 21, it will just be a re-poll. So, nothing else changes, including the candidates contesting from Falta," the CEO's office insider said.

Observers suggest that it will be interesting to see whether the vote percentages for the CPI(M) and Congress candidates in the Falta Assembly seat improve, remain the same, or decline compared to the previous elections. On April 29, several complaints of alleged electoral malpractices emerged from Falta. At several polling booths, the EVM buttons corresponding to the names and symbols of BJP candidates were allegedly covered with white tape.

Subsequently, special poll observer Subrata Gupta, currently serving as advisor to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, personally visited Falta and conducted an inquiry into the allegations. Based on Gupta's findings, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered re-polling across the entire Falta Assembly constituency.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).