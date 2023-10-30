Paschim Bardhaman, October 30: A massive fire broke out at a motorcycle showroom in Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Sunday evening. More than 12 staffers were rescued from the showroom, according to officials.

Fire at Motorcycle Showroom in Asansol

Three fire tenders were at the spot carrying out dousing operations at the time of filing this report. No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire. Thane Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Chemical Godown in Bhiwandi, Footage Shows Raging Flames and Thick Cloud of Smoke.

Further details are awaited.

