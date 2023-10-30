Paschim Bardhaman, October 30: A massive fire broke out at a motorcycle showroom in Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Sunday evening. More than 12 staffers were rescued from the showroom, according to officials.

Fire at Motorcycle Showroom in Asansol

#WATCH | West Bengal | A massive fire breaks out in a motorcycle showroom in Asansol. More than 12 staffers rescued safely from the showroom. Three fire tenders at the spot are carrying out fire-fighting operations. No injuries or casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/p98HcAyvta — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

Three fire tenders were at the spot carrying out dousing operations at the time of filing this report. No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire. Thane Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Chemical Godown in Bhiwandi, Footage Shows Raging Flames and Thick Cloud of Smoke.

Further details are awaited.

