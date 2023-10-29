A major fire broke out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal Village in Maharashtra's Thane on Sunday afternoon. A large cloud of dark smoke due to the fire was seen coming out from the chemical godown. A video of the fire surfaced on social media, showing raging flames. As per the reports, no casualty has been reported in the blaze. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited. Maharashtra Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Maharashtra Dying Factory in Bhiwandi Due to Boiler Explosion, No Casualties Reported.

Thane Fire Video

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal village in Thane district. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/IEiL7P0N6I — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

