South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): A firing incident was reported in the Gosaba region of South 24 Parganas district late on Sunday, leaving one person injured.

TMC leader Raja Gazi said the injured is a party worker and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

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"The BJP leaders are behind this incident. We filed a complaint with the police. We want action to be taken against those behind this incident. We have informed the police and the election commission observer. The police have arrived, and the investigation is ongoing. We just want those responsible for this to be punished," he told ANI.

"He is a Trinamool (TMC) worker. In the Gosaba Assembly, BJP leaders are coming every day and giving grand speeches, saying things like 'we will see about this' or 'we will do that.' BJP workers are doing these things just to please their leaders. They are firing bullets at Trinamool Congress workers," Gazi further said.

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The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes set for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)