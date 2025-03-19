New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose met Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Amit Shah posted on X," Dr C.V. Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal, called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah."

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar stated that Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal on March 29 and 30, though the final confirmation is awaited.

"He (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) might come (to West Bengal) on 29th (March) and 30th, the whole day, he will give time to West Bengal BJP workers, we have received information like that. But he is the Union Home Minister, so till a confirmation comes, we won't be able to say anything. As of now, this is the probable date," Majumdar told ANI.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spent three days in Assam, where he inaugurated several projects and addressed the 57th Annual Conference of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

On Sunday, Amit Shah addressed the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) as the Chief Guest in Assam's Kokrajhar.

Union Minister Shah, in his address, said that the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) has played a significant role in establishing peace, development, and enthusiasm in the region. Without the ABSU's role, the Bodo Accord would not have been possible, and peace would not have been established in Bodoland.

On this occasion, Shah also paid tribute to the five thousand martyrs who fought for the peace of Bodoland.

He added, "When the entire Bodoland is following the path shown by its leader, Upendra Nath Brahma Ji, the government has decided to name a prominent road in Delhi as Bodopa Upendra Nath Brahma Marg. He also mentioned that in the first week of April, a program will be held in Delhi where a bust of Upendra Nath Brahma Ji will be unveiled." (ANI)

