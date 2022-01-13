A visual of patient being transported to medical facility via air ambulance. (Photo/ANI)

Gangasagar (West Bengal) [India], January 13 (ANI): West Bengal government has set up air ambulance services to provide emergency treatment to patients and transfer them to hospitals from Gangasagar, where devotees have gathered for a holy bath on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

There is only one helipad in the sea area, so Sagar Bakkhali Development Board has constructed a helipad next to Gangasagar Bus Stand.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Trust Releases 3D Animation Film Showing Process of Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Two women were taken to the medical facility via air ambulance after suffering from burn injuries and leg fracture respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)