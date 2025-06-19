Kaliganj (West Bengal) [India], June 19 (ANI): Mock polling was held at a polling booth in the Kaliganj assembly constituency ahead of voting for the Kaliganj bye-elections, which began at 7 AM.

The visuals show election officials casting a vote and conducting a mock-polling drill before the actual polling begins.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: 8 Dead, 4 Injured After Swift Dzire Car Rams Delivery Pickup Vehicle on Jejuri-Morgaon Road in Pune (Watch Videos).

Pradyut Mallick, Presiding Officer at Booth No 171, Debagram DK Girls High School, in the Kaliganj Assembly Constituency, told ANI, "Good arrangements have been made by the Election Commission. Security is also good... Seeing everything, we are confident that voting will take place peacefully... Mock poll is going on currently, and everything is going on smoothly... There are 1174 voters in this polling station..."

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has fielded Alifa Ahmed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Ashish Ghosh, and the Congress has fielded Kabil Uddin Shaikh as candidates for the by-elections.

Also Read | 'PM Narendra Modi Fantastic Man, Trade Deal Coming' Says US President Donald Trump After Phone Call With Indian Prime Minister Modi.

On Saturday, the BJP announced Ashish Ghosh as the candidate for the upcoming Kaliganj assembly constituency bypoll.

Meanwhile, the TMC announced Alifa Ahmed as their candidate for the Kaliganj elections.TMC shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development. "AITC, under the inspiration and guidance of Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, we are pleased to announce the candidate for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly By-election scheduled for 19th June, 2025", the 'X' post read.

Bye elections in Kaliganj will be held on June 19, and the results will be counted on June 23. The seat became vacant following the death of TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed.

On May 25, the Election Commission of India announced dates for by-elections on five assembly constituencies across four states.

These include Gujarat's Kadi and Visavadar, Kerala's Nilambur, Punjab's Ludhiana West and West Bengal's Kaliganj.

Bye-election will be held in Gujarat's constituencies Kadi and Visavadar to fill the posts of Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki, who passed away in February this year, and the resignation of Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai.

In Kerala, the bye-election will be held in Nilambur to fill the post of PV Anvar, an LDF-backed MLA who resigned in January this year. He was appointed convener of the Kerala unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In Punjab, the bye-election will be held in Ludhiana West to fill the post of Gurpreet Bassi Gogi after his demise in January. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)