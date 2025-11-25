Police set up barricades outside the office as demonstrators surrounded the main gate, demanding clarity on the SIR process (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 25 (ANI): Tensions escalated outside the Election Commission (EC) office in Kolkata on Tuesday as protesters gathered to express their opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise underway in West Bengal.

Police quickly set up barricades around the office as demonstrators surrounded the main gate, demanding clarity on the ongoing process.

Several protestors, including teachers, expressed concerns over the accelerated pace of the SIR exercise.

Speaking to ANI, a protester said, "I am a teacher. I am from Murshidabad. The SIR process, which usually takes two years in West Bengal, is being conducted within two months. Crores of voters were deleted from the voter list in Bihar. The same conspiracy is happening here. I am from Sulekha Pandey Primary School. Our delegate is inside the office. Thousands of BLOs were here. They have returned right now. They will come back tomorrow if the CO doesn't listen to us. We will continue our protest here the whole night. We will not spare anyone till we don't get answers."

Another protestor clarified their role, stating, "I am a teacher. I am not a BLO. We are here in support of the BLOs.We are here to meet the Election Commission officers. Our representatives are inside the office. Till the time the officers don't meet us, our protest will continue here."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) North Kolkata District President Tamoghna Ghosh alleged that some individuals attempting to enter the office were "TMC goons" intending to commit hooliganism.

"These are TMC goons and are here to commit hooliganism... Look at their behaviour and actions. These people are not BLOs... They had come here to the CO office at midnight to commit tampering. We stopped them," Ghosh told ANI.

Currently, a nationwide SIR is underway in 12 states and union territories, including West Bengal, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7, 2026.

These states and UTs include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed serious concerns over the ongoing SIR in the state, urging the Election Commission to intervene immediately.

Sharing her concerns in a letter on X, the West Bengal CM addressed to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Banerjee described the SIR exercise as "unplanned, chaotic and dangerous," highlighting gaps in training, lack of clarity on documentation, and the impossibility of meeting voters amidst their work schedules.

Banerjee, in her letter, further noted the "critical gaps in training, lack of clarity on mandatory documentation and the near-impossibility of meeting voters in the midst of their livelihood schedules have made the exercise structurally unsound."

The Chief Minister expressed serious concerns about the ongoing SIR, citing inadequate planning, insufficient training, and unrealistic timelines that are "compromising the process's credibility." (ANI)

