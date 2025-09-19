Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): BJP leader Subrat Pathak has criticised Congress MP and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over voter theft allegations. Slamming the Congress MP, the BJP leader claimed that his language mirrors that of terrorists.

"What kind of language is - 'Bomb Phodna'? This is the language of terrorists..." Pathak told reporters oin Thursday.

The BJP leader also claimed that Rahul Gandhi has never presented any concrete arguments and all of his allegations are found to be fake till now.

"Rahul Gandhi has never presented any concrete allegation, and all of his allegations till now are fake..." added Pathak.

Pathak also argued that the Congress Party could not tolerate a person from a backward community becoming India's prime minister and leading the country. "The country wanted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to become the Prime Minister of the nation, but he was not allowed to become one... This showcases their (Congress) mentality. They can't perhaps tolerate that a person from a backward community became the PM and is leading the country..." said Pathak.

The BJP leader, while criticising Rahul Gandhi, said that a situation similar to Nepal's occurred in India in 2014. However, instead of taking to the streets, the people expressed their protest through the electoral process using EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines). He also stated that if a Nepal-like revolution were to occur in India, the homes of leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi would be destroyed.

"Whatever happened in Nepal has happened in India in 2014. The only difference is that it happened there on roads, while it happened here via EVMs and elections. People here demonstrated against the corruption. The result was that PM Modi came to power against corruption and dynast politics. If Nepal-like revolution rises, the houses of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav would be burned down. They all - Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav, have cases of corruption registered against them..." added Pathak.

Meanwhile, NCP MP and Maharashtra party president Sunil Tatkare criticised Rahul Gandhi over the vote theft allegations. While speaking to reporters, Tatkare dismissed Gandhi's statements as "childish" and claimed that the leader of the opposition lacks understanding of how election booths operate.

"This is a childish statement of the Leader of Opposition, he has no idea of the local or booth level..." Tatkare told reporters.

But some opposition leaders backed Rahul Gandhi's vote theft allegations. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar supported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft, asserting that the concerns raised were 200 per cent valid and had been conveyed to the Election Commission.

"This issue was raised before the Election Commission earlier also. We have made a number of requests to give us the data. Whatever Rahul Gandhi said is 200 per cent right. This is going on in the entire country. We want the Election Commission to work independently. They are looking at a political angle. Even in Karnataka, they are asking us for the information," said DK Shivkumar.

Additionally, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat also expressed agreement with Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft, stating that Gandhi has spoken a "harsh truth. Speaking to ANI, the senior Congress leader accused the Election Commission of acting like a "political party" and accused them of avoiding answers to the questions posed to them.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi made a fresh allegation, claiming that there was an attempt at vote theft in Karnataka's Aland constituency. Addressing a press conference yesterday, he claimed that an attempt was made to delete more than 6,000 voters' names from the Aland constituency in Karnataka.

"In Aland, Karnataka, 6018 votes, somebody tried to delete these votes. We don't know the total number of votes deleted in the 2023 elections, but somebody got caught. It was caught, by most crimes, by coincidence. What happened was that the Booth Level officer noticed that her uncle's vote had been deleted," claimed Gandhi.

Gandhi also alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, is "protecting vote chors" and is fully aware that the fraud is occurring in the deletion and addition of fake voters to the voter list. He stated that he has "10 per cent proof" that the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is "protecting vote chors (vote thieves)."

Later, responding to Rahul Gandhi's allegation, ECI described these allegations as "baseless and incorrect", highlighting that no deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka also responded to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's fresh claims of "vote chori" in Aland constituency, stating that the poll body had already rejected all incorrect applications and an FIR was filed in the matter in 2023. (ANI)

