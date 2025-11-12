Thiruvananthapuram, November 12: Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday demanded answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the "clear srecurity failure" which led to the blast near Delhi's historic Red Fort and killed atleast 8 people. According to the Congress leader repeated the demand of HM Amit Shah's resignation, slamming the latter for claiming that no terror attack happen in mainland India.

"We want a thorough inquiry on that because the people of India wish to know about the real reason behind this. Govt has to come forward with a strong inquiry system. You can see the track record. It's a clear security failure...Where is the moral responsibility of the Home Minister?" Venugopal told ANI. Talking about HM Shah saying that "no terror attack happens" in India in the last parliament session, Venugopal added, "In last Parliament session, the Union Home Minister claimed that now no such terror attacks are happening in India. That time itself, we said that do not take this lightly; safety and security are of utmost importance in this country. Unfortunately, the incident happened in the national capital itself." He further repeated the call by Opposition parties in asking for the resignation of the Union Home Minister. Delhi Blast: PM Narendra Modi Visits LNJP Hospital to Meet Injured Victims of Deadly Car Explosion Near Red Fort (See Pics).

The explosion in a Hyundai i20 car near the Lal Quila metro station in New Delhi claimed the lives of at least eight people on Monday. the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected the DNA samples of the mother of the suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the i-20 car. Her samples have been sent to the AIIMS forensic laboratory for further investigation, according to sources. Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said. Delhi Blast: PM Narendra Modi Meets Victims At LNJP Hospital After Returning From Bhutan (See Pics).

The team will function under the supervision of senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth probe into the case. The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the investigation to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion.

